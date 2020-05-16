Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Los Angeles House Where They are Quarantining is Worth USD 20 million

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had last year purchased their mansion for a whopping USD 20 million, (around Rs. 145 crore), in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.

May 16, 2020
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Los Angeles House Where They are Quarantining is Worth USD 20 million
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had last year purchased their mansion for a whopping USD 20 million, (around Rs. 145 crore), in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.

As per a report by Vogue, the total area of the couple’s house is close to 20,000 square foot. The massive building has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The report published in November last year mentioned Priyanka as saying, “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.”

With most people in the world staying indoors to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, Nick and Priyanka are also at their lovely home in LA along with a few friends and relatives.

What makes things even better is that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have also bought a house in the same neighbourhood.

Wondering what makes this house so grand? The report mentions that PeeCee's abode has double-height living rooms with dynamic views of mountain ranges.

It also includes a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, restaurant-quality wet bar, movie theatre with an IMAX-worthy screen, and an indoor basketball court.

Under the main residence, there is a humongous lounge/games room with a pool table and room to accommodate a few guests.

Before moving to this house, Priyanka and Nick were staying at a Beverly Hills house that the ‘What a Man Gotta do’ singer had purchased right before their wedding for $6.5 million. The couple reportedly sold it off for $6.9 million after residing there for just a year.

Loading