Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Ring in Holiday Spirit with This Mushy Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always set major couple goals. The actress’ latest Instagram entry is a testament of that. Priyanka is currently in London with her husband Nick and shared a scene from her perfect date night. The cute photo of the couple has been winning over the internet for a while. The picture also features Priyanka's pet pooch, Diana.

Nick takes the majority of the frame as he is wedged between Priyanka and Diana. Dressed in an off-white sweater, the singer shared a romantic moment with his wife, who is sneaking her face in the photo from behind. He is seen smiling as he sits curled up in Priyanka's arms who has held Nick by his chest. Nick also pampers Diana, who is sitting on his lap. Diana wearing a purple jacket looks adorable as she peeps straight into the camera.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra was also present with the trio and clicked the perfect photograph. Priyanka posted the image with a cute caption and filled up with heart emojis and a lovestruck emoticon. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, "These two,"

The stunning couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this month in London. On their anniversary, Priyanka posted a picture, wherein the couple can be seen strolling on city streets. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you."

They are going to soon feature together in a film titled Text For You. Priyanka’s line-up of upcoming projects include The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and the superhero film We Can Be Heroes. The White Tiger is based on a book written by Arvind Adiga on the same title. The movie will release on OTT platform. Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project are also part of the actress’ impending commitments.