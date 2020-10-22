Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share a Passionate Kiss in This Throwback Pic

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell was blowing out candles on his birthday cake on October 21. The actor, who turned 32 this year, received some of the most special greetings from several fans and close friends. However, none was compared to the birthday wish Glen’s friend, singer Nick Jonas had for him.

Nick’s wish to Glen is truly epic in more than one way. The American music artist took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture. Interestingly, Nick wished Glen, “A happy birthday” on behalf of his wife, Priyanka Chopra too. Nick picked the most hilarious throwback picture wherein he and Priyanka are sharing a kiss as Glen turns third wheel. The picture wherein birthday boy Glen is trying to grab attention with a pout seems to be taken during one of their past vacays.

Nick, Priyanka and Glen rang in the year 2020 together. They all shared some enviable visuals from the getaway on their respective social media handles. Glen had shared an interesting video in January from the New Year holiday. In the slow mo video shared by Glen, Nick and Priyanka looked lost in each other’s eyes as the wind caresses their faces. Suddenly, Glen makes an appearance, out of nowhere and it is beyond hilarious.

In caption, the 32-year-old actor wrote, “I LOVE LOVE @nickjonas @priyankachopra (sic).”

Here is another epic montage of the trio posing on a yacht also including Chord Overstreet. Glen shared a series of pictures that captured the special memories from their trip. While sharing the pictures, Glen wrote, “THIS CREW ESPECIAL Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for a week of lifetime memories (sic).”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The White Tiger along with actor Rajkummar Rao.