Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma: Who Pulled off The Graphic Fendi Outfit Better?

The two divas have time and again inspired fans across the globe with both their onscreen and off-screen sartorial choices and looks.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 9, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
(Photo: FIle photo of Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma)
There's no denying the fact that Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra are not just A-list actors but also top fashion stars in their own right. The two divas, who have time and again inspired fans across the globe with both their onscreen and off-screen sartorial choices and looks, are now making sure that they take their fashion game a notch higher.

On one hand, while Anushka is giving power dressing goals in her latest magazine photoshoot, Priyanka, on the other hand, has been slaying it with her street style, red carpet appearances and casual chic outings.

But, it seems like in an attempt to up their style game, the two divas landed up wearing the same outfit -- a straight off the runway look from Fendi's Spring 2018 collection. Only it wasn't for the same occasion, thankfully.

Priyanka, who was recently in Mumbai to attend an event for a cosmetic brand of which she is the brand ambassador, looked utterly gorgeous, making a style statement in a brown, graphic Fendi outfit. And the same attire was worn by Anushka for her latest magazine shoot.

While Priyanka rounded off her look with earrings from Azotiique, rings from Angana Nanavaty, strappy sandals, nude makeup and casually tousled hair, Anushka's overall look was more sultry as she opted for damp hair, kohl-eyes and nude makeup. Interestingly, Anushka opted for a pair of white shoes instead of heels to go with the outfit.

The play of bold and subtle stripes on the attire served right to make the two stars look drop-dead gorgeous, also adding the right amount of drama to it.

Take a look.





A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on



A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
