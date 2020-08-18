Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Owns Pink Harley Davidson Motorbike and Its Price Will Leave You Speechless

Priyanka Chopra purchased a Harley Davidson motorbike in 2014 at an estimated price of Rs 4.1 lakh.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 18, 2020, 10:27 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra on her Harley Davidson motorbike

Bollywood queen and now an international star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a jack of all traits. Apart from her excellent acting skills, the actress also has a special place in her heart for bikes. Not many are aware about the fact that Priyanka owns a hot pink Harley Davidson.

The luxurious bike of our desi girl comes at a whopping price. According to a latest report by Filmfare, the cost of the pink Harley Davidson owned by Priyanka is Rs 4.1 lakh. Needless to say, being a diva comes with its own perks.

She bought the bike back in 2014, soon after sister Parineeti Chopra purchased a Jaguar for herself. Priyanka also flaunted her newly bought bike on social media, giving her fans a sneak-peek into her new love.

She posted a picture of her bike, along with the caption, “For all those asking... Here's a sneak peak...To commemorate valentines! Pink for chick power! Why should boys have all the fun (sic)!”

A 2019 Facebook post also claimed that PC took her bike to Goa to ring in the New Year with her friends and family. The report also mentioned that the actress is giving a thought to change the colour of her bike from pink to gun metal.

Her love of cars and vehicles is a known fact. Back in the days, she became the only Bollywood actress to own a posh model of Rolls Royce. Her fleet also includes other expensive and stylish cars, including a BMW 7 series in white edition, Mercedes Benz E-class and Porsche Cayenne.

