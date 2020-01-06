Priyanka Chopra Pairs Bubble Gum Pink Gown with Bvlgari Diamonds for Golden Globes 2020

Pink emerged as a common choice among celebrity attendees at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, and Priyanka Chopra was among the stars to take on the bold hue. She hit the Golden Globes 2020 carpet in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown, with a flowing train behind her. She teamed the bubble gum pink dress with sparkly Bvlgari diamonds. Priyanka matching the diamonds with crystal embellishments on her sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Priyanka wore her hair in retro-style glamorous curls and bold maroon lips. She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas on their first Golden Globes date together. The Jumanji actor went the dapper route in a double-breasted suit and a Prada bolo tie, reported Harper's Bazaar.

The Quantico actress showed off her accessories on her Instagram story as she was getting ready for the awards. She also shared a photo of her pet dog Diana, saying that her "best girl is here to help me get ready."

A few days back, the was spotted a darker shade of pink for their New Year celebrations in Miami. She wore a dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts all along her torso for the bash.

At the Golden Globes, celebrities like Tiffany Haddish and Isla Fisher also opted for shades of pink on the red carpet.

Nick Jonas was a presenter at the Golden Globes this year. Before walking into the auditorium, he spoke to Ryan Seacrest about being unable to bring his new puppy Gino to the awards. The German Shepherd puppy was a gift from Priyanka to him on their first wedding anniversary.

