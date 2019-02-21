Priyanka Chopra: Karl Lagerfeld will Continue To Inspire Young Minds Everywhere

Remembering Karl Lagerfeld. His brilliance and pathbreaking contribution to the world of fashion will continue to inspire young minds everywhere. 🖤



Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of French fashion house Chanel since 1983, passed away on February 19. His demise was mourned by many from the film and fashion world, including Victoria Beckham, Penelope Cruz and Kim Kardashian.Actress Priyanka Chopra was also among those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the German designer, remembering his pathbreaking contribution to the world of fashion.Lagerfeld, one of the most sought after designers in the world, died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris, which raised speculations about his health.Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.Celebrities, designers and models like Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Kendall Jenner were among the others who paid tribute to him on social media platforms.