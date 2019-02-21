English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra: Karl Lagerfeld will Continue To Inspire Young Minds Everywhere
Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to pay tribute to the German designer, remembering his pathbreaking contribution to the world of fashion.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of French fashion house Chanel since 1983, passed away on February 19. His demise was mourned by many from the film and fashion world, including Victoria Beckham, Penelope Cruz and Kim Kardashian.
Actress Priyanka Chopra was also among those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the German designer, remembering his pathbreaking contribution to the world of fashion.
Lagerfeld, one of the most sought after designers in the world, died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris, which raised speculations about his health.
Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.
The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.
He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.
Celebrities, designers and models like Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Kendall Jenner were among the others who paid tribute to him on social media platforms.
Actress Priyanka Chopra was also among those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the German designer, remembering his pathbreaking contribution to the world of fashion.
Remembering Karl Lagerfeld. His brilliance and pathbreaking contribution to the world of fashion will continue to inspire young minds everywhere. 🖤— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 19, 2019
📸 @annieleibovitz pic.twitter.com/iicdWlDqFv
Lagerfeld, one of the most sought after designers in the world, died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris, which raised speculations about his health.
Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.
The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.
He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.
Celebrities, designers and models like Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Kendall Jenner were among the others who paid tribute to him on social media platforms.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results