1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks

Priyanka Chopra might have given Oscars 2018 a miss, but she sure kept an eye on all the red carpet appearances. Here's a list of her favourite looks. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 1:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
Image: Twitter/ Priyanka Chopra
At the 90th Academy Awards, stars sashayed down the red carpet dressed in some of the best outfits, giving enough fodder to fashion enthusiasts to go gaga about and fashion critics to either admire, praise and/or criticise the ensembles in their reviews.

But among the sea of divas that we saw posing at the Oscars 2018 red carpet, global icon and desi girl Priyanka Chopra was nowhere to be seen.

The Quantico actor, who is part of the Academy and would otherwise have been at the big night, later revealed in an Insta-story that she was unwell, the reason behind her absence from the Oscars. However, it seems like Priyanka had been keeping an eye on the awards ceremony and following all the red carpet appearances from beginning till the end. In her latest Insta-stories, the diva revealed some of her favourite red carpet looks from the prestigious ceremony and mention all of 10 looks that she absolutely loved.

Take a look.

(Photo: Actress Jennifer Lawrence (left) wearing a Dior dress/ Model Ashley Graham (right) wearing a Rubin Singer dress at Oscars 2018/ Instagram) (Photo: Actress Jennifer Lawrence (left) wearing a Dior dress/ Model Ashley Graham (right) wearing a Rubin Singer dress at Oscars 2018/ Instagram)

(Photo: Armie Hammer in a maroon velvet Giorgio Armani suit alongside his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer/ Sofia Vergara in a beaded black gown by Ralph & Russo alongside husband Joe Manganiello/ Instagram) (Photo: Armie Hammer in a maroon velvet Giorgio Armani suit alongside his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer/ Sofia Vergara
in a beaded black gown by Ralph & Russo alongside husband Joe Manganiello/ Instagram)

(Photo: Actor Lupita Nyong’o (left) poses in a Versace outfit/Singer Zendaya (right) dressed in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown/ Instagram) (Photo: Actor Lupita Nyong’o (left) poses in a Versace outfit/Singer Zendaya (right) dressed in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown/ Instagram)

(Photo: Actor Nicole Kidman (left) sporting an Armani Prive dress/ Writer-director Greta Gerwig in a Rodarte dress/ Instagram) (Photo: Actor Nicole Kidman (left) sporting an Armani Prive dress/ Writer-director Greta Gerwig in a Rodarte dress/ Instagram)

Actor Margot Robbie (left) and model Naomi Campbell (right) in a custom Chanel Haute Couture dress and an Alexandre Vauthier suit respectively/ Instagram) Actor Margot Robbie (left) and model Naomi Campbell (right) in a custom Chanel Haute Couture dress and an Alexandre Vauthier suit respectively/ Instagram)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in A Kid Like Jake.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Live TV

