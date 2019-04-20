Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monochrome Outfit

Priyanka Chopra was spotted walking solo in New York City serving serious quintessential brown-hue fashion inspiration. Scroll down to witness the actor slaying the look.

News18.com

April 20, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Be it New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted stepping out solo on the streets of New York City, serving some fashion inspiration.

The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm dressed from head to toe in an all borwn outfit which featured matching body con top and trousers, over which she threw a brown blouse tied at the waist. She perfectly matched a pair of nude pumps with the brown outfit.






The 36-year-old actor accessorised her outfit with a delicate statement neck piece, few rings and a pair of sunglasses. With this monchrome outfit, looks like Priyanka is revealing the next biggest trend of the year are the shades of brown.

Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project with Ocean's 8 actress Mindy Kaling. The two are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the rights of the project were won by Universal Studio in an auction.

The Bollywood actress took to social media to share the news with her fans. Priyanka posted a screenshot of an article and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"

The details of the project have been kept under wraps, but it is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It is said to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.

Kaling is said to write the screenplay of it with Goor. Also, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International while Priyanka will chip in for Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will be executive producers the project.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project.
