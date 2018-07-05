Priyanka Races Ahead of PM Modi, Big B to Become the Most Followed Indian on Instagram

Here's a new feather on Priyanka Chopra's decorated hat. The actress has scored a fan base of 25 million on Instagram, leaving behind Indian icons like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's followers on the photo-sharing platform.Modi has 13.5 million followers, while Big B has a score of 9.5 million. Priyanka, 35, is also ahead of Virat Kohli (22.7 million), Shah Rukh Khan (13.3 million), Salman Khan (17.3 million), Aamir Khan (1.2 million) and Deepika Padukone (24.9 million).Fondly called as the "Desi girl", Priyanka thanked her fans for showering her with so much of love."25 million strong... Thank you for the love... Love you right back," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.(Photo: Priyanka Chopra Insta Stories.)A former Miss World, Priyanka carved her niche in the Hindi cinema world before making inroads into Hollywood, beginning by launching a singing career and then landing the lead role in American television show "Quantico".The show gave her global popularity, which also led her to bag the villain's role in "Baywatch" and also a part in "A Kid Like Jake".Now she is keeping the paparazzi busy as she is rumoured to be in a relationship with pop singer Nick Jonas, who has a following of 15.5 million on Instagram.Priyanka is an ardent user of digital platforms and uses social media to stay connected with her fans and followers.On the acting front, Priyanka will soon be seen sharing screen space with Salman in the upcoming film "Bharat", directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.Priyanka will be teaming up with Salman on the big screen after a gap of 11 years, after their last appearance in "God Tussi Great Ho" in 2008. "Bharat" is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father".