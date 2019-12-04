Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Receives Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

To honour her philanthropic work and dedication towards the welfare of the society, the global icon was felicitated with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Receives Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball
Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet of NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception in Mumbai.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been associated with the UNICEF since 2006, and through this organization, she vociferously works towards several matters like environment, health and education, and women's rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism. To honour her philanthropic work and dedication towards the welfare of the society, the global icon was felicitated with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3.

For the event, Priyanka chose a fiery red gown and she styled her hair back. She left the makeup very minimal and accessorised with just a pair of diamond earrings.

The announcement for the award was made early this year. In June, Priyanka, who is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, wrote about it on twitter: "So humbled. Thank you Unicef for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December."

Speaking about her involvement with the UNICEF, she also added, “My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace, freedom and the right to education."

On her acting front, the former Quantico star is currently shooting for the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel ‘The White Tiger’. Speaking about the project, she had earlier said, "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative.”

