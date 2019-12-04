Priyanka Chopra Receives Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been associated with the UNICEF since 2006, and through this organization, she vociferously works towards several matters like environment, health and education, and women's rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism. To honour her philanthropic work and dedication towards the welfare of the society, the global icon was felicitated with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3.

.@UNICEFUSA will be honouring PCJ with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball today.The honour is named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist and UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.Congratulations @priyankachopra, you make us so proud! pic.twitter.com/Hjew5utw2u — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) December 3, 2019

For the event, Priyanka chose a fiery red gown and she styled her hair back. She left the makeup very minimal and accessorised with just a pair of diamond earrings.

The announcement for the award was made early this year. In June, Priyanka, who is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, wrote about it on twitter: "So humbled. Thank you Unicef for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December."

So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019

Speaking about her involvement with the UNICEF, she also added, “My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace, freedom and the right to education."

On her acting front, the former Quantico star is currently shooting for the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel ‘The White Tiger’. Speaking about the project, she had earlier said, "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative.”

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.