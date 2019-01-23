Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro

Want to flaunt that plain Jane turtle neck but running out of ways to wear it? The global icon, Priyanka Chopra can show you ways to experiment with your turtle neck and how.Priyanka Chopra clearly loves her white turtle neck as she doesn't run out of ways teaming it with different outfits.While making her way to a hair spa in Los Angeles, Priyanka was spotted flaunting her all-white ensemble and nailed the look like always.In her signature white turtle neck, the Quantico actor, threw together a pair of light blue denim and off-white fur shrug to keep herself warm and stylish all at once. For her sole, she slipped into a pair of brown boots and a bag to along with.Previously, Priyanka was spotted in the same white turtle neck and white raw edged jeans by Mother, proving that there is nothing too white if you know how to carry it like Priyanka.The white Max Mara Bag and the Stuart Weitzman ankle boots added a finishing touch to the look. The neon green-white double tone fluffy jacket broke the monotony of the all-white outfit.So ladies, bookmark these tips by Priyanka Chopra and pull out those turtle necks before winter ends.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.