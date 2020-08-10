Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Favourite Exercise Through a Hilarious Instagram Post

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of hubby Nick Jonas doing push-ups, while she just sits on him.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Favourite Exercise Through a Hilarious Instagram Post
Credits- Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra reveals that her favourite exercise is push-ups, in a recent Instagram post. Only, it is hubby Nick Jonas doing the push-ups and the Baywatch star is just sitting on him. "Push ups are my favourite exercise😏", wrote Chopra on the humorous post.

View this post on Instagram

Push ups are my favourite exercise😏 @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka opened up on her quarantine days. She said she is counting her blessings in quarantine as she realises that she is in a "good spot" compared to so many people around the world.

The couple has also been very active on social media. A few days back they introduced their new family member through Instagram. The 38-year-old actress and the musician, 27, both shared that they adopted a dog, who they have named Panda. The Quantico star introduced the puppy by sharing a set of photographs of the couple with Panda.

"Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda," Priyanka captioned her post, adding, "We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!."

View this post on Instagram

Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶   BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂  😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk    @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the work front, Chopra has reportedly joined the cast of much-awaited Hollywood film Matrix 4. The sequel to the action-packed Matrix series, the 2022 movie is going to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading