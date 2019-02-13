LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Schoolgirl Pigtails & Dungarees on Jimmy Fallon's Rib-tickling Show

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra appeared as a guest to promote her movie Isn't It Romantic.

Updated:February 13, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Rocks Schoolgirl Pigtails & Dungarees on Jimmy Fallon's Rib-tickling Show
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra appeared as a guest to promote her movie Isn't It Romantic.
Loading...
Look who just made the crazy school girl outfit fashionable again? Mia Singh. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra who appeared on Jimmy Fallon's chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, segment 'Ew!'.

The Isn't it Romantic actor was not dressed in a Ralph Lauren designer outfit but in a colorful schoolgirl look. Ditching her glamorous avatar for her friend, Jimmy's show, Priyanka was seen in a pair of denim dungarees thrown over a white T-shirt flaunting her colorful pigtails and glitter eye shadow.



Jimmy himself was dressed as a teen girl, Sara, and the two performed a rib-tickling dance from the TikTok app.

During the segment, Jimmy showed flash cards to Piggy Chops and she had to decide weather it was 'Ew!' or 'Cool.' It goes unsaid that her husband Nick Jonas's picture also was included among the flash cards to which Priyanka looked and responded 'Ew!' at first and then said,"No, I’d totally put a ring on it."









Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram