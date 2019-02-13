Priyanka Chopra Rocks Schoolgirl Pigtails & Dungarees on Jimmy Fallon's Rib-tickling Show

Look who just made the crazy school girl outfit fashionable again? Mia Singh. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra who appeared on Jimmy Fallon's chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, segment 'Ew!'.The Isn't it Romantic actor was not dressed in a Ralph Lauren designer outfit but in a colorful schoolgirl look. Ditching her glamorous avatar for her friend, Jimmy's show, Priyanka was seen in a pair of denim dungarees thrown over a white T-shirt flaunting her colorful pigtails and glitter eye shadow.Jimmy himself was dressed as a teen girl, Sara, and the two performed a rib-tickling dance from the TikTok app.During the segment, Jimmy showed flash cards to Piggy Chops and she had to decide weather it was 'Ew!' or 'Cool.' It goes unsaid that her husband Nick Jonas's picture also was included among the flash cards to which Priyanka looked and responded 'Ew!' at first and then said,"No, I’d totally put a ring on it."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.