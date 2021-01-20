Priyanka Chopra Says She's Become 'Updo Expert' for Virtual Junkets to Promote The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film The White Tiger virtually ahead of its digital release this week. The actress has been sharing some behind-the-scenes snippets with her fans from the promotions, showing how she's been dressing up for the online interactions with media.

In her latest post on Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie to say that she's become quite an expert at doing her own hair. She posted the selfie with the caption, "I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert 💁🏽‍♀️ #VirtualPressJunketLife."

She had earlier posted another selfie to show her followers that she did her own hair and makeup for the press junket. She asked, "DIY Glam. How’d I do? (#TheWhiteTiger Press Junket day)"

After completing the shooting schedule of her new film Text For You in London, Priyanka Chopra started promoting The White Tiger and her memoir, Unfinished. The White Tiger will drop on Netflix on January 22. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel.

