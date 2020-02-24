Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Shares Highlights Video Celebrating 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently crossed the 50 million followers mark on popular social media platform Instagram. Celebrating the occasion, she shared a highlights video featuring some of her most popular posts.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 24, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Shares Highlights Video Celebrating 50 Million Followers on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who commands a huge fan following on social media, has crossed 50 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka seems to be overwhelmed as she shared a post on the photo-sharing platform to celebrate the new achievement.

Posting a video, which showed a collection of her past posts, the Sky is Pink actress, thanked her fans and friends for being there for her. She also wrote, "We've come such a long way and have miles to go by God’s grace... much Love to you all.. #50MillionStrong #blessed"

Priyanka has now become the second Indian celebrity after Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to achieve this feat on Instagram.

Priyanka has 50.1 million followers on Instagram and counting while Virat enjoys the following of 50.5 million.

Besides this, Priyanka and Virat were the only Indian celebrities to make it the 2019 Instagram Rich List, which revealed the amount of money made by celebs through their sponsored posts on the app.

Meanwhile, Virat also celebrated by posting a video on Instagram after he crossed 50 million followers on the app. Sharing the post, Kohli wrote, "50 Million strong on @instagram.Thank you guys for all the love and support".

Priyanka recently created a buzz with her bold style statement at the Grammys 2020. Priyanka, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, made a powerful sartorial statement as she arrived at the event red carpet in a bold costume.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

