Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Pics from New Magazine Cover, See Here

Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a series of photos from a magazine cover photoshoot on Instagram.

Unveiling the cover, the former Miss World said, “I wish we were launching under very different circumstances”.

She went on to add that the digital issue of the magazine will be available for free.

In one of the snaps, Priyanka looks like a dazzling star in a golden dress and short hairdo.

“Before the COVID-19 crisis, I had the pleasure of shooting the May cover of @tatlermagazine. It’s a cover I wish we were launching under very different circumstances, but one I am very proud of none the less. The digital issue will be available for free. Love to you all,” read the caption.

Recently, Priyanka talked about her family planning and said it is on the cards, but right now she isn’t prepared for it.

“Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” she told Tatler, and added, “having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen,” she said.

