Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer

Priyanka Chopra steps out on the streets of New York in her favourite summer outfit.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
Priyanka Chopra steps out on the streets of New York in her favourite summer outfit.
Loading...

After wrapping up the shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink" and hosting a special dinner party to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign of her venture Bumble, Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted stepping out with her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas in another statement shirt dress.

Now this clearly hints us towards Priyanka's favourite fashion fad of this summer.

Designed by Hellessy, the orange overture flame shirt-dress was an asymmetrical floor-length outfit which featured pockets. She also added finishing touch to her look with a pair of vigilanty sunglasses by Thierry Lasry.

During the day she paired the outfit with kittie python booties by Alexandre Birman and later switched to a pair of Stuart Weitzman nudist sandals carrying an orange Liza mini bag by Rubeus Milano.

This is not the first time Priyanka flaunted a shirt dress, despite her knee injury, the actor oozed charm at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink in not just a casual dress but a satin shirt dress.

The 36-year-old global icon also added a little colour to her all-white outfit with a pair of bright yellow heels which broke the monotony.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram