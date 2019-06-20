Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer

After wrapping up the shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink" and hosting a special dinner party to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign of her venture Bumble, Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted stepping out with her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas in another statement shirt dress.

Now this clearly hints us towards Priyanka's favourite fashion fad of this summer.

Designed by Hellessy, the orange overture flame shirt-dress was an asymmetrical floor-length outfit which featured pockets. She also added finishing touch to her look with a pair of vigilanty sunglasses by Thierry Lasry.

During the day she paired the outfit with kittie python booties by Alexandre Birman and later switched to a pair of Stuart Weitzman nudist sandals carrying an orange Liza mini bag by Rubeus Milano.

This is not the first time Priyanka flaunted a shirt dress, despite her knee injury, the actor oozed charm at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink in not just a casual dress but a satin shirt dress.

The 36-year-old global icon also added a little colour to her all-white outfit with a pair of bright yellow heels which broke the monotony.