Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
Priyanka Chopra steps out on the streets of New York in her favourite summer outfit.
Priyanka Chopra steps out on the streets of New York in her favourite summer outfit.
After wrapping up the shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink" and hosting a special dinner party to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign of her venture Bumble, Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home.
The 36-year-old actor was spotted stepping out with her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas in another statement shirt dress.
Now this clearly hints us towards Priyanka's favourite fashion fad of this summer.
Designed by Hellessy, the orange overture flame shirt-dress was an asymmetrical floor-length outfit which featured pockets. She also added finishing touch to her look with a pair of vigilanty sunglasses by Thierry Lasry.
During the day she paired the outfit with kittie python booties by Alexandre Birman and later switched to a pair of Stuart Weitzman nudist sandals carrying an orange Liza mini bag by Rubeus Milano.
This is not the first time Priyanka flaunted a shirt dress, despite her knee injury, the actor oozed charm at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink in not just a casual dress but a satin shirt dress.
The 36-year-old global icon also added a little colour to her all-white outfit with a pair of bright yellow heels which broke the monotony.
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Lionel Messi Defiant Even as Argentina Stand at Brink of Elimination from Copa America
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller
- Marvel President Kevin Feige Says Keanu Reeves was Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s