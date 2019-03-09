Priyanka Chopra Shows off Her Trendy Maroon Knee-high Boots

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra is the undisputed fashionista who is known to serve incredible fashion statements and trends every time she makes an appearance.This time the Quantico actor was spotted as she was heading for dinner looking drop dead gorgeous. The Sky is Pink actor flaunted her chic black printed frill dress. But the only thing that caught out attention was her trendy maroon knee-high boots.On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Isn't it Romantic starring Rebel wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.She will soon be seen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The movie is all set to hit the screens on October 11.