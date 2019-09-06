Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in Red at Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party; Pics Inside

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas were recently named the best dressed of 2019 by People Magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. PeeCee joined fashion icons like Harry Styles, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, and Diane Keaton among others in Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List of 2019.

At Vanity Fair's Best Dressed party, actress Priyanka Chopra made her appearance in red strapless floral print ankle-length dress. The dark red belt gave a classy twist to the gorgeous dress. She paired her dress with pointed black pumps. Peecee looked breathtaking and jaw-dropping gorgeous as she walked into the party with hair pulled back. Her ravishing red lipstick was the icing on the cake.

Check out the post,

Peecee's favourite designers' list includes Chanel, Dior, The Row, Attico and Peter Do, her most treasured possession is her Mangalsutra, which the actress describes as, "the necklace a groom ties around the bride’s neck."

It won’t be wrong to say, PeeCee has taken Bollywood as well as Hollywood by storm with her fashion statement.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen on big screens in Bollywood with the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. It is slated to release on October 11.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.