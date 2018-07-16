Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Pink Outfit as She Wraps Up Shoot of Isn't It Romantic; See Pics

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on Jul 14, 2018 at 8:29pm PDT

International star Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in the American action-comedy Baywatch, is all geared up for her upcoming Hollywood project Isn't It Romantic.The Quantico actress, who will be seen playing the character Isabella, was snapped on the sets of the film looking elegant as ever in a bright pink dress featuring a thigh-high slit which she teamed with nude block heels. She accessorized her look with a sleek gold chain and matching gold rings. Her minimal makeup complemented her attire and she opted to keep her wavy locks open.Take a look.On the work front, Priyanka is also filming for two Hindi movies including The Sky Is Pink and Bharat.