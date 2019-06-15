Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Vienne Floral Dress on Streets of NYC

After wrapping up the shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink" and hosting a special dinner party to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign of her venture Bumble, Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Jones Beach Theater in New York in a blue floral dress despite her knee injury as she still has her knee brace on.

Designed by Ulla Johnson, the blue knee-length dress featured a court neck, layers of frills, long Juliet sleeves and a cinched waist.

She also added finishing touch to her look with a pair of matte black unreal sunglasses by Le Specs, white minimalist Aquazurru sandals carrying "intrecciato wingtip" city knot bag by Bottega Veneta.

Earlier she posted a sunkissed picture of herself as she is holding someone's hand in the picture and captioned it "Home sweet home", leaving her fans curious as to whose hand is she holding.

Recently, Priyanka oozed charm in a white satin shirt-dress at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink despite her knee injury.