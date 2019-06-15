Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Vienne Floral Dress on Streets of NYC

Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the streets of New York in a blue floral dress flaunting her svelte curves carrying a Dior shopping bag.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Vienne Floral Dress on Streets of NYC
Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the streets of New York in a blue floral dress flaunting her svelte curves carrying a Dior shopping bag.
Loading...

After wrapping up the shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink" and hosting a special dinner party to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign of her venture Bumble, Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Jones Beach Theater in New York in a blue floral dress despite her knee injury as she still has her knee brace on.

Designed by Ulla Johnson, the blue knee-length dress featured a court neck, layers of frills, long Juliet sleeves and a cinched waist.

She also added finishing touch to her look with a pair of matte black unreal sunglasses by Le Specs, white minimalist Aquazurru sandals carrying "intrecciato wingtip" city knot bag by Bottega Veneta.

Earlier she posted a sunkissed picture of herself as she is holding someone's hand in the picture and captioned it "Home sweet home", leaving her fans curious as to whose hand is she holding.

Recently, Priyanka oozed charm in a white satin shirt-dress at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink despite her knee injury.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram