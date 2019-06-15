Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Vienne Floral Dress on Streets of NYC
Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the streets of New York in a blue floral dress flaunting her svelte curves carrying a Dior shopping bag.
Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the streets of New York in a blue floral dress flaunting her svelte curves carrying a Dior shopping bag.
After wrapping up the shooting of her new film "The Sky Is Pink" and hosting a special dinner party to launch a #FindThemOnBumble campaign of her venture Bumble, Priyanka Chopra is back to her home sweet home.
The 36-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Jones Beach Theater in New York in a blue floral dress despite her knee injury as she still has her knee brace on.
Designed by Ulla Johnson, the blue knee-length dress featured a court neck, layers of frills, long Juliet sleeves and a cinched waist.
She also added finishing touch to her look with a pair of matte black unreal sunglasses by Le Specs, white minimalist Aquazurru sandals carrying "intrecciato wingtip" city knot bag by Bottega Veneta.
Earlier she posted a sunkissed picture of herself as she is holding someone's hand in the picture and captioned it "Home sweet home", leaving her fans curious as to whose hand is she holding.
Recently, Priyanka oozed charm in a white satin shirt-dress at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink despite her knee injury.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
- India vs Pakistan: Fifth Bowler Worries Akram Ahead of Crucial India Tie
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
- 'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch
- Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s