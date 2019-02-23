English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Slays in Black Turtleneck & Snakeskin Boots in Los Angeles
This time the global icon, Priyanka Chopra, was spotted in Los Angeles in her all-black attire looking like a true fashionista.
Priyanka Chopra in Los Angeles
The global icon, Priyanka Chopra is the undisputed fashionista who is known to serve incredible fashion statements and trends every time she makes an appearance.
This time the global icon was spotted in Los Angeles in her all-black attire looking like a true fashionista in ever sense. We are already aware Priyanka is obsessed with her turtleneck sweaters be it in white, mustard or black, the Quantico actor slays turtleneck like no one else.
In a pair of wide black pants along with her black turtleneck she accessorised her look with a her favorite Gucci back which she has already flaunted a couple of times before along with a pair of shades. The snakeskin boots clearly stole the show giving a finishing touch to her ensemble.
Previously, Priyanka was spotted in a snakeskin coat on a dinner date with Game of thrones actor Sophie Turner.
So it turns out Priyanka clearly can't do without her turtleneck sweaters and snakeskin essentials. Take a cue, ladies!
