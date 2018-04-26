Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra has always had a very strong style game. Right from the days when she was a newcomer in the Hindi film industry to now when she is ruling the hearts of millions of people from across the globe with her stellar performances, powerful interviews and impactful public appearances. Priyanka has mostly managed to slay it with her confidence and style.From carefully picked designer outfits to well thought after looks, PeeCee has managed to make a statement with her stunning choice of outfits almost always.Recently, the international icon was snapped in New York City for the promotion of the her television series Quantico's upcoming season, donning a bold all-red look.PeeCee sported a shimmery vertically striped co-ord set by Alejandra Alonso Rojas that featured a plunging neckline and which she teamed with a coat by Vivienne Westwood and red pumps. With her hair pulled back and neatly tied in a ponytail, the actress completed her look with a dash of dazzling red on the lips, stylish sunglasses and a petite black handbag.Take a look.We are totally in love with Priyanka's latest look. What about you? Tell us in the comments section below.