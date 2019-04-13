Priyanka Chopra Slays the Boss Lady Look in Black-silver Tailleur by Ralph & Russo

Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted walking solo on the streets of New York City, serving some serious businesswoman-like fashion inspiration.The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm in a silver and black tweed tailleur outfit which featured a jacket with an asymmetric off-the-shoulder collar adorned with jewelled buttons and a matching skirt.The look was straight out of Ralph and Russo's FW17 runway, which was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.The 36-year-old actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of Chopard earrings from the Imperial collection, a Fendi baguette in silver leather and a gorgeous pair of crystal pumps by Sergio Rossi.To give her look a finishing touch she also threw a pair of black Acidity sunglasses by Thierry Lasry.Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project with Ocean's 8 actress Mindy Kaling. The two are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the rights of the project were won by Universal Studio in an auction.The Bollywood actress took to social media to share the news with her fans. Priyanka posted a screenshot of an article and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"The details of the project have been kept under wraps, but it is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It is said to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.Kaling is said to write the screenplay of it with Goor. Also, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International while Priyanka will chip in for Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will be executive producers the project.Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project.On the personal front, Priyanka tied the knot with American pop singer Nick Jonas in December in Jodhpur, India in a lavish wedding celebration, which included a two-day ceremony. The grand wedding was followed by a reception two weeks later in Mumbai for Bollywood stars and other close friends.