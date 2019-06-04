English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Slays the Red Carpet at Premiere of Jonas Brothers Documentary Chasing Happiness
All eyes were on the gorgeous J-sisters - Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle - on the red carpet at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers' documentary.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always there for each other at every important event, supporting each other's endeavours and ambitions. We saw another example of that at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing Happiness, in Los Angeles, California.
PeeCee was joined by Game of Thrones star and her newest sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who turned up to cheer for her husband Joe Jonas. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also at the red carpet premiere of the Amazon film.
While the boy band was looking dapper in luxury Italian menswear brand, Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, all eyes were on their gorgeous wives when it came to the red carpet, reported ET Online.
Priyanka slayed the red carpet with her black satin dress with a thigh-high slit, with a slight mesh detailing on the side. Nick was seen in a brown suit with a darker brown T-shirt underneath. Take a look:
Sophie turned heads with her metallic dress and Joe turned up in a grey suit worn over a mustard T-shirt. Danielle sported a beige top and sequined skirt combo. Kevin also wore a brown suit with a T-shirt.
"It's a dream come true. They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world," said Nick about having all of their wives there.
