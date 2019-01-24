English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Slay American Flag Polo & Snakeskin Look on Streets of L.A.
The GOT actor, Sophie Turner and the global icon Priyanka Chopra put their stylish foot forward as they hit the streets of L.A.
The GOT actor, Sophie Turner and the global icon Priyanka Chopra put their stylish foot forward as they hit the streets of L.A.
Loading...
After being spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra was seen on a dinner date with her friend and to-be sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.
The GOT actor, Sophie Turner and the global icon Priyanka Chopra put their stylish foot forward as they hit the streets of LA.
The Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra is clearly obsessed with her long coats and shrugs and this time she took the coat trend to another level.
In a black tank top and cinched black trousers, Priyanka walked like a diva with her snakeskin coat completing the look.
The black pumps and black handbag accessorised the outfit perfectly.
On the other hand, in oversized rugby shirt and black tights teamed with a Louis Vuitton bag, Sophie looked her casual best.
To complete the look she threw together a pair of Archlight sneakers, the cool shoe du jour.
The two friends are setting some serious fashion goals each time they step out.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The GOT actor, Sophie Turner and the global icon Priyanka Chopra put their stylish foot forward as they hit the streets of LA.
The Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra is clearly obsessed with her long coats and shrugs and this time she took the coat trend to another level.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner out for dinner in LA, January 22nd. 💕 pic.twitter.com/KU0FQCyJe2— best of priyanka chopra (@badpostpriyanka) January 23, 2019
In a black tank top and cinched black trousers, Priyanka walked like a diva with her snakeskin coat completing the look.
The black pumps and black handbag accessorised the outfit perfectly.
On the other hand, in oversized rugby shirt and black tights teamed with a Louis Vuitton bag, Sophie looked her casual best.
To complete the look she threw together a pair of Archlight sneakers, the cool shoe du jour.
The two friends are setting some serious fashion goals each time they step out.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
- Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Slay American Flag Polo & Snakeskin Look on Streets of L.A.
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results