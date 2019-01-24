Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Slay American Flag Polo & Snakeskin Look on Streets of L.A.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner out for dinner in LA, January 22nd. 💕 pic.twitter.com/KU0FQCyJe2 — best of priyanka chopra (@badpostpriyanka) January 23, 2019

After being spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra was seen on a dinner date with her friend and to-be sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.The GOT actor, Sophie Turner and the global icon Priyanka Chopra put their stylish foot forward as they hit the streets of LA.The Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra is clearly obsessed with her long coats and shrugs and this time she took the coat trend to another level.In a black tank top and cinched black trousers, Priyanka walked like a diva with her snakeskin coat completing the look.The black pumps and black handbag accessorised the outfit perfectly.On the other hand, in oversized rugby shirt and black tights teamed with a Louis Vuitton bag, Sophie looked her casual best.To complete the look she threw together a pair of Archlight sneakers, the cool shoe du jour.The two friends are setting some serious fashion goals each time they step out.