Priyanka Chopra Stands for Love as She Celebrates Pride Month, See Pic

It's Pride month and actress Priyanka Chopra is celebrating it with love. Pride month is celebrated to stand up for each other and admire love in every colour of the rainbow! It aims at everyone from the community as well as heterosexual cis-men and women to embrace love, celebrate individuality, and most importantly it celebrates the battles that have been fought and continue to be fought every day by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Reminding fans that love doesn’t discriminate, Priyanka shared a hopeful post on her Instagram account. "I stand for love. ⁣Happy #Pride!" she captioned it with an array of colourful hearts. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen Shonali Bose's film, The Sky is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. She will be teaming up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

