Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Satin Blazer During Jonas Brothers Performance

Priyanka Chopra has always been a cheerleader to her husband Nick Jonas and his band Jonas brothers. This weekend, the spotlight was on Priyanka as she stepped out with the entire crew to support the Jonas Brothers for their performance on the Saturday Night Live show in New York City.The Quantico actor stunned in a satin suit blazer paired with a shimmery skirt which featured a thigh-high slit revealing her toned legs. To complete the look she threw a pair of PVC "Plexi" pumps by Gianvito Rossi and carried an "Asher" box bag by Yuzefi. Her dewy makeup and red-orange lip tint enhanced her look even more.Nick Jonas and Priyanka were seen holding hands as they were covering up from the rain post the live taping of the performance.Recently, the Jonas squad was spotted on the streets of New York City as they were heading for a musical broadway show, Beetlejuice.Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fashion fierce as they came dressed as a power couple to New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday. The couple went 'matchy-matchy' in elegant white at the gala, which serves as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot last December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.