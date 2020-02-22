Priyanka Chopra Stuns in a Casual Yet Stylish Airport Look as She Arrives in India, See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has now settled in Los Angeles with her singer husband Nick Jonas, makes a detour every now and then to India for work. Priyanka was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport in a casual yet stylish look.

She wore a white sweatshirt with blue trousers and paired it with stylish heeled boots. Priyanka kept it all minimal with the nude make-up and open, straightened hair.

See pictures here:

As reported earlier, Priyanka will be playing Ma Sheela Anand in Amazon Studios' movie "Sheela".

Ma Sheela Anand was the personal secretary of godman Osho from 1981-1985. She managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.

The movie will be helmed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson and will be co-produced by Priyanka’s production firm Purple Pebble Pictures. Levinson has delivered big hits such as Rainman, Disclosure, Bugsy and Good Morning, Vietnam.

Apart from this, PeeCee has several other new projects in her kitty, including Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming superhero movie We Can Be Heroes and a possible role in American sci-fiction action film Matrix 4. She will also be seen in Ramin Bahrani-directed The White Tiger, based on the Booker-winning novel by author Arvind Adiga.

Priyanka last starred in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The movie also starred Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. The movie is based on the autobiography of teenage girl Aisha Chaudhary, her parents and her fight with pulmonary fibrosis.

