Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Fiery Tangerine Cape Outfit at an Event in Mumbai

After owning the red carpet in a sexy plunging thigh-high slit black satin gown at Jonas Brothers Documentary Chasing Happiness Premiere, Priyanka Chopra makes a jaw-dropping style statement in another fiery number.

The 36-year-old global icon arrived at the launch of the dating app Bumble's #FindThemOnBumble campaign in Mumbai.

In a bright red cape dress, Priyanka flaunted her svelte curves during the event as she walked like a true diva flipping her voluminous hair.

Designed by Alexa Perry, the red Nina dress featured a cape over the shoulder with which Priyanka threw together a pair of Christian Louboutin heels as she posed during the event of her latest venture.

Recently, the actor oozed charm in a white satin shirt-dress at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink despite her knee injury.

Unicef will also honour the actor with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December. The event will be held on December 3 in New York.

On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" with Farhan Akhtar. The film is set to release on October 11.