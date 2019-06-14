Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Fiery Tangerine Cape Outfit at an Event in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the launch of her dating app venture, Bumble's #FindThemOnBumble campaign in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Fiery Tangerine Cape Outfit at an Event in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra arrived at the launch of her dating app venture, Bumble's #FindThemOnBumble campaign in Mumbai.
Loading...

After owning the red carpet in a sexy plunging thigh-high slit black satin gown at Jonas Brothers Documentary Chasing Happiness Premiere, Priyanka Chopra makes a jaw-dropping style statement in another fiery number.

The 36-year-old global icon arrived at the launch of the dating app Bumble's #FindThemOnBumble campaign in Mumbai.

In a bright red cape dress, Priyanka flaunted her svelte curves during the event as she walked like a true diva flipping her voluminous hair.

Designed by Alexa Perry, the red Nina dress featured a cape over the shoulder with which Priyanka threw together a pair of Christian Louboutin heels as she posed during the event of her latest venture.

Recently, the actor oozed charm in a white satin shirt-dress at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink despite her knee injury.

Unicef will also honour the actor with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December. The event will be held on December 3 in New York.

On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" with Farhan Akhtar. The film is set to release on October 11.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram