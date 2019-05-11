English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Royal Purple Dress on Double Date With the Jonas Squad
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted on the streets of New York City heading for a musical broadway show.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted on the streets of New York City heading for a musical broadway show.
After stunning at the 2019 Met Gala, actor Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas stepped out on a double date with the newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. This is the squads first outing after the two suddenly got married in Las Vegas.
The Jonas squad was spotted on the streets of New York City as they were heading for a musical broadway show, Bettle Juice.
What really caught our eyes was Priyanka's royal purple outfit as she walked hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas. The rest looked stunning as well but it clearly was Priyanka's outfit that stole the show.
The eggplant purple dress which cinched at the waist also featured bubble sleeves and a plunging neckline that revealed Priyanka's Mangalsutra. The 36-year-old threw together a pair of golden heels and carried a retro bag to complete the look.
Nick Jonas sported a quilted blue coat, Sophie Turner donned a summery white shirt and Joe Jonas flaunted his '80s bowling shirt.
Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fashion fierce as they came dressed as a power couple to New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday. The couple went 'matchy-matchy' in elegant white at the gala, which serves as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.
Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.
Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot last December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.
