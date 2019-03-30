English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted stepping out of their hotel in Miami.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted stepping out of their hotel in Miami.
Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her street style fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time in Miami, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas who were vacationing in Florida were spotted holding hands on the streets as they left their hotel.
The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm in her ruby red shirt paired with black denim and a pair of black heels. This is not the first time PeeCee has been spotted flaunting a satin outfit but this shirt is definitely one of a kind.
Seems like Priyanka is bringing back satin in style and we already can't get enough of the look. As satin is known to make any silhouette look more classy, you can flaunt it at work or step out on a date wearing the same.
Pair it with a pencil skirt or with a pair of denim you will definitely be ahead of your fashion pack. But we also know how flashy satin can get so you rather team it up with something plain or nude.
Go ahead and bookmark this look as the outfit will definitely make you look like a million bucks.
