English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Satin Shirt-dress at The Sky is Pink Wrap-up Party
The Sky is Pink movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.
The Sky is Pink movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.
Loading...
After owning the red carpet in a sexy plunging thigh-high slit black satin gown at Jonas Brothers Documentary Chasing Happiness Premiere, Priyanka Chopra makes a jaw-dropping style statement in another satin number.
Despite her knee injury, the actor oozed charm at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink in not just a casual dress but a satin shirt dress.
Designed by Danielle Guizio, the white outfit is a button down ruched white satin corset shirt-dress from the designer's SS19 collection.
The 36-year-old global icon also added a little colour to her all-white outfit with a pair of bright yellow heels which broke the monotony.
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some images of the wrap-up party of her forthcoming film The Sky is Pink.
Sharing images with the cast and crew of the film, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”
“This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!!,” she added.
Farhan Akhtar, who is paired opposite Priyanka in the film, was notably missing from the pictures. Talking about the Shonali Bose directorial, Priyanka told Midday earlier, "Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."
Despite her knee injury, the actor oozed charm at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink in not just a casual dress but a satin shirt dress.
Designed by Danielle Guizio, the white outfit is a button down ruched white satin corset shirt-dress from the designer's SS19 collection.
The 36-year-old global icon also added a little colour to her all-white outfit with a pair of bright yellow heels which broke the monotony.
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some images of the wrap-up party of her forthcoming film The Sky is Pink.
Sharing images with the cast and crew of the film, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”
“This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!!,” she added.
Farhan Akhtar, who is paired opposite Priyanka in the film, was notably missing from the pictures. Talking about the Shonali Bose directorial, Priyanka told Midday earlier, "Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- I Don’t Think I was Invited to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Wedding, Says Shahid Kapoor
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results