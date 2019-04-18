English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Bridal Veil on Love & Wedding Cover of Vogue Netherlands
On the cover of Vogue Netherlands, Priyanka Chopra is sporting the Ralph Lauren gown she wore for her Christian wedding with Nick Jonas.
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks beguiling in her breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown on Vogue Netherlands' inaugural Love & Wedding Issue.
In the cover, she is seen sporting the Ralph Lauren gown she wore for her Christian wedding to American actor-singer Nick Jonas. She looks beautiful as she sees through her stunning veil.
Apart from Priyanka and Nick's wedding, the Vogue Netherlands issue will cover breathtaking weddings of over 25 brides and grooms from the spectacular celebration from across the world along with the most beautiful wedding locations, honeymoon destinations and all the wedding inspiration you could possibly dream of.
The other weddings include, Ally Hilfiger's wedding to Steve Hash, Chiara Ferragni wedding to Italian rapper Federico Leonardo “Fedez” Lucia.
"My fairytale, thank you Vogue Netherlands for making me your first cover girl of the Love and Wedding issue," the caption read.
Photographer Jose Villa shot the "Isn't It Romantic" actress at the Western-style Christian ceremony on December 4, 2018, during her three-day Indian nuptials to Nick.
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits, and for the Hindu wedding, Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery.
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in "The Sky is Pink" which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is directed by Shonali Bose.
We proudly present to you our first ever Vogue Love&Wedding Issue 💕 In #VogueWedding we take you on a journey across the world, to breathtaking weddings of over 25 brides and grooms from the spectacular celebration of @ChiaraFerragni and her Fedez to the multi-day festivities of @PriyankaChopra and Nick Jonas, and the boho vibes of @AllyHilfiger's wedding to Steve Hash. But also: the most beautiful wedding locations, honeymoon destinations and all the wedding inspiration you could possibly dream of.
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
