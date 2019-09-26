Priyanka Chopra Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of The Sky is Pink Promotions
Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Shonali Bose, and Siddharth Roy Kapur recently began The Sky is Pink promotions in Mumbai.
After a long break of four years, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the real life story of author and motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary, who passed away at the age of eighteen due to pulmonary fibrosis. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in key roles.
Chopra, who was last seen in Jai Gangajal, along with rest of the cast, kicked off the promotions and needless to say, she slayed every outfit she wore.
The Baywatch actor wore a yellow Christain Siriano dress where she and the team kicked off the promotions. After this, the actress visited the dance reality show Dance Deewane judged by Madhuri Dixit. At this event, PeeCee was seen wearing a black floral Sabyasachi saree. She also danced to Dola Re with Madhuri Dixit which became the talking point of the show. On Day 2 of promotions, Priyanka was seen wearing a black and white floral Jonathan Simkhai dress with a keyhole neck. On the same day, she visited Dance India Danced where she met her good friend and co-star Kareena Kapoor. At this event, Priyanka was seen wearing a chocolate Versace velvet dressed paired with golden Louboutin shoes. On the third day, Pri was seen posing with her co-star Farhan Akhtar is a stunning orange dress from the British designer brand Safiya.
Check out her outfits below:
View this post on Instagram
Sunshine before the sky turns pink... #Promotions #Day1 #TheSkyIsPink in theatres Oct 11!
View this post on Instagram
All that glitters is... ✨ ✨ #DanceDeewane #TheSkyIsPink In theatres on Oct 11!
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#Day2 Breezing through interviews for #TheSkyIsPink in @jonathansimkhai. In theatres Oct 11!
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
View this post on Instagram
#Day2 Suited up... ✨ #TheSkyIsPink promotions. In theatres Oct 11.
View this post on Instagram
#TheSkyIsPink... #Literally @faroutakhtar In cinemas on Oct 11. #TeamPixel
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
The Sky Is Pink will hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.
