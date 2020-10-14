Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Actresses who Dazzled in Ralph Lauren Creations

Renowned American designer Ralph Lauren has turned 81 on October 14, 2020. He is one of the most sought after names by celebrities when they go on the lookout for their red carpet picks. Gywneth Paltrow's Academy Award bubble-gum pink gown to Janelle Monáe's head turner silver number, Ralph makes sure his divas dazzle. He is one of the few leading designers who has a deep influence in the world of entertainment.

Today, we scroll through top appearances by Bollywood actress in Ralph Lauren:

Priyanka Chopra 2017 Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra made her Golden Globes debut in her favourite Ralph Lauren. She took the stage as presenter in an intense glistening gold number making a splash on the red carpet. The actress made quite an impact in the sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Deepika Padukone 2017 Golden Globes Instyle after party

Deepika Padukone also marked her presence at the high flying 2017 Golden Globes. Sunny hues were go-to on the red carpet for the actress at the Golden Globes Instyle after party.

She picked a canary yellow gown from the house of Ralph Lauren. The diva opted for a pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and gorgeous brown-hue make-up that complemented her gown perfectly.

Sonam Kapoor 2019 IWC Schaffhausen

A must on the best dressed list, Sonam Kapoor is popular for her power dressing. She showed her undying love for tailored ensembles while attending a cocktail evening at IWC Schaffhausen in Mumbai. In a classic three-piece tuxedo suit by Ralph Lauren, she stole the show with the power staple. A waist coat over a crisp white shirt, teamed with a black blazer and trousers completed the ensemble sealed with a black bow-tie.

Alia Bhatt 2019 Berlin Film Festival

Riding high on the successful response to her film, Gully Boy, the actress was in Berlin last year as the film was selected for a screening at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

She took her style notches higher by sporting the leading Ralph Lauren. She looked sensational in a shimmering blue ombré sheath knee-length attire. The blue sequined, long sleeve dress was coupled with a pair of silver sandals and hair worn in casually tousled curls.

These photos of the top Bollywood divas are proof that the fashion label can make anyone look divine irrespective of the occasion.