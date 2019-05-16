Priyanka Chopra to Recreate Princess Diana, Sophia Loren, Grace Kelly's Iconic Looks at Cannes Red Carpet

After making heads turn at the Met Gala 2019 red carpet, actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to stun at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet.The Quantico actor is making her debut at the prestigious film festival at the French Riviera and she just announced that she will be walking for a jewellery brand, Chopard at the red carpet.While we await her appearance with bated breath, Priyanka Chopra is dropping subtle hints on social media about which designer will she flaunt and what style will she be embracing.On her official Instagram handle, the actor posted a series of monochrome pictures of three iconic figures that have graced the red carpet in the past. She posted fashion moments of Lady Diana, Sophia Loren and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly at the Cannes Film Festival which hints us towards the fact that Priyanka might just be recreating one of these iconic fashion looks.Princess Diana arrived at the Cannes Festival in a Catherine Walker gown along with Prince Charles when she was 26-year-old.In 1955, Princess Grace of Monaco, who was an American actress before her marriage to Prince Rainier III, also appeared at the Cannes Film FestivalFurther, Priyanka posted a picture of Sophia Loren who was infamously known for her bold and risque red carpet looks.Apart from this, Priyanka posted a picture wearing a diamond-studded Chopard watch and posted with a caption, "What time is it? Time for Cannes with Chopard." Previously, she has donned jewellery and watches by the brand Chopard with several of her designer outfits and seems like she is all set to walk the red carpet for the brand.Recently, Priyanka was spotted on the New York airport as she left for France Riviera to make her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. We will just have to wait and watch for the global icon to make an appearance.Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Malika Sherawat will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.