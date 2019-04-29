English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Votes for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Style
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff and many more celebrities stepped out in trendy summer outfits to vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
As the shutterbugs awaited the arrival of Bollywood celebrities to step out to vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the crème de la crème decided to vote with their stylish foot forward.
Advancing towards the ballot in their best summer outfits were Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and many more.
From sarees to over-sized salwars, white tees to statement blue jeans, the Bollywood A-listers took a step towards being responsible citizens and made sure they did it in their stylish outfits.
While Priyanka, Kareena, Malaika and Madhuri Dixit decided to dress in hues of summer like yellow and white, Kangana Ranaut and Kajol flaunted shades of blue and black.
We couldn't miss out Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena showing off the indelible ink manicure which jazzed up their voting fingers.
Varun Dhawan sported a ‘Made in India’ white tee and Tiger Shroff decided to step out in his baggy cargo avatar.
Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls has started. It covers many seats in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
