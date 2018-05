Priyanka Chopra's Ultra-Chic Style Statement is Giving Us Fashion Goals; See Pics

International sensation Priyanka Chopra's sartorial selections have been a talking point in the fashion circles for the longest time now. The fashion icon, who has seldom gone wrong with her outfit choices, has been slaying it overseas, impressing the fashion connoisseurs with her chic style sense and the right attitude to pull off any attire with grace and confidence.Be it Priyanka's 'desi girl' avatar or her boss lady look, making a style statement each time she makes an appearance comes as easily to her as do her acting and public speaking skills.Priyanka's recent outings in New York have been definitely on the chic side on the fashion parameter.From her well-fitted lingerie blazer dress, courtesy Dion Lee teamed with white Christian Louboutin heels and matching handbag, violet Vivienne Westwood mini paired with matching tote and white heels to her more casual yet uber stylish jeans (Frame) and crop sweater (Ganni) look, Priyanka can sure steal a million hearts with her fantabulous dress sense.Take a look.Credit: @ Priyanka Chopra Credit: @ Priyanka Chopra Credit: @ Priyanka Chopra What do you think of Priyanka Chopra's looks? Tell us in the comments section below.