1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra could slay it in any look. And this appearance was no different. The actor looked gorgeous like always. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Priyanka Chopra
Global star Priyanka Chopra is back in India and it seems like the actress has returned with a mind to make the most of her stay in the country.

From shooting for her next film The Sky Is Pink, to going for health check-ups, to attending events, Priyanka seems to have her dates blocked already. And while she effortlessly manages to juggle between her shoots, public appearances, meanwhile also making sure she doesn't miss out on her regular health checks, the diva manages to set pulses racing with her stunning looks.

And so, when we say PeeCee is the epitome of all things chic yet comfortable, we are sure most would agree.

The Baywatch actor, who is currently in Mumbai, recently attended an event for a cosmetic brand of which she is the brand ambassador. The diva looked utterly gorgeous, making a style statement in a brown, graphic Fendi outfit. The play of bold and subtle stripes served right to make the actor look drop-dead gorgeous, adding the right amount of drama to the attire.

While Priyanka's international looks are styled mostly by Mimi Cuttrell and Cristina Ehrlich, back at home, celebrity stylist Ami Patel is PeeCee's go-to stylist. The make-up aspect of Priyanka's look is looked after by the master of his craft Mickey Contractor himself.

Priyanka, who was seen flaunting a straight off the runway look from Fendi's Spring 2018 collection, rounded off her look with earrings from Azotiique, rings from Angana Nanavaty, strappy sandals, nude makeup and casually tousled hair.

Take a look.

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on



A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on



| Edited by: Shantanu David
