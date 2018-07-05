Priyanka Chopra Will Make You Heart-eyed With Her Red Dress and Chic Sunglasses

It's been a week that Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas made a couple entry at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. The couple revved up the hearts with their public appearances in Mumbai and while vacationing in Goa too. The couple is now back in New York and is making waves with their street style.Priyanka Chopra, certainly, looked red hot when she was out and about in New York City on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a low cut red dress as she stepped out in the SoHo section of Manhattan. The red, button-up dress fell right above her knee. Priyanka's ensemble was set off with a broad belt with a golden buckle. She wore matching golden high heels on her feet and a chic pair of small, golden-framed sunglasses. Watch her slay:Later, Priyanka was spotted holding hands with Salman's nephew, Ahil. In a picture shared by Ahil's mother Arpita, we can see Priyanka, looking fabulous in a red DVF dress, walking with Ahil. They both looked cute as a button!On Saturday, the Quantico actress was seen in the audience supporting her man, Nick Jonas as he performed for a concert in Brazil. The Baywatch beauty and Jonas are reportedly dating and the former has met Priyanka's mother too. The wedding bells are underway for the two.