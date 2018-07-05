English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Will Make You Heart-eyed With Her Red Dress and Chic Sunglasses
Priyanka is painting the town red!
Image: Getty images
It's been a week that Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas made a couple entry at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. The couple revved up the hearts with their public appearances in Mumbai and while vacationing in Goa too. The couple is now back in New York and is making waves with their street style.
Priyanka Chopra, certainly, looked red hot when she was out and about in New York City on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a low cut red dress as she stepped out in the SoHo section of Manhattan. The red, button-up dress fell right above her knee. Priyanka's ensemble was set off with a broad belt with a golden buckle. She wore matching golden high heels on her feet and a chic pair of small, golden-framed sunglasses. Watch her slay:
Later, Priyanka was spotted holding hands with Salman's nephew, Ahil. In a picture shared by Ahil's mother Arpita, we can see Priyanka, looking fabulous in a red DVF dress, walking with Ahil. They both looked cute as a button!
On Saturday, the Quantico actress was seen in the audience supporting her man, Nick Jonas as he performed for a concert in Brazil. The Baywatch beauty and Jonas are reportedly dating and the former has met Priyanka's mother too. The wedding bells are underway for the two.
Also Watch
Priyanka Chopra, certainly, looked red hot when she was out and about in New York City on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a low cut red dress as she stepped out in the SoHo section of Manhattan. The red, button-up dress fell right above her knee. Priyanka's ensemble was set off with a broad belt with a golden buckle. She wore matching golden high heels on her feet and a chic pair of small, golden-framed sunglasses. Watch her slay:
Later, Priyanka was spotted holding hands with Salman's nephew, Ahil. In a picture shared by Ahil's mother Arpita, we can see Priyanka, looking fabulous in a red DVF dress, walking with Ahil. They both looked cute as a button!
On Saturday, the Quantico actress was seen in the audience supporting her man, Nick Jonas as he performed for a concert in Brazil. The Baywatch beauty and Jonas are reportedly dating and the former has met Priyanka's mother too. The wedding bells are underway for the two.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi
- Watch AbRam Recreating Shah Rukh's This Iconic Scene from DDLJ With His Pinch of Cuteness
- End of The Road for Nano? Just 1 Unit Produced in June
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic
- Why Did Janhvi Kapoor Delete Her Pictures From Instagram? The Actor Finally Answers