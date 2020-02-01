Priyanka Chopra Wishes 'Scandal' Star Kerry Washington On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a birthday wish fill of love for "Scandal" star and her friend Kerry Washington.

"Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always!" Priyanka tweeted on Saturday, to wish Washington.

Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always! 😍🎉 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2020

Priyanka recently starred in and co-produced The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

She is said to be in final talks to join Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 and is also gearing up to film Citadel, an Amazon original series, with Richard Madden. The series comes from The Avengers series makers, the Russo brothers. The untitled fourth Matrix film has been written and will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who originally served as the director for the first three Matrix films as well along with Lilly Wachowski.

The new film's cast has been revealed to include The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles from the previous films. Jada Pinkett Smith is also in talks for featuring in the new Matrix movie.Some newcomers to The Matrix franchise have also been announced.

So far the list includes the names of Yahya Abdul Mateen, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris. The film's shooting is expected to start soon in Northern California.

