English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Won't be a Bridesmaid at Meghan Markle's Wedding with Prince Harry
In an interview with people.com, Priyanka expressed her excitement about Harry and Markle's wedding. The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.
Image: Twitter/ Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra says she will not be a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding.
However, the actress didn't clear the mystery whether she has been invited to the wedding or not.
In an interview with people.com, Priyanka expressed her excitement about Harry and Markle's wedding. The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.
"I'm super excited about her and her big day," Priyanka said.
She added: "It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."
Talking about Markle, the "Quantico" star said: "She's just a really real girl. She's a girl's girl. She's a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That's what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what's going to make her really stand out in this new life she's going to take on."
Prince Harry and Markle started dating in July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017.
Also Watch
However, the actress didn't clear the mystery whether she has been invited to the wedding or not.
In an interview with people.com, Priyanka expressed her excitement about Harry and Markle's wedding. The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.
"I'm super excited about her and her big day," Priyanka said.
She added: "It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."
Talking about Markle, the "Quantico" star said: "She's just a really real girl. She's a girl's girl. She's a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That's what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what's going to make her really stand out in this new life she's going to take on."
Prince Harry and Markle started dating in July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined