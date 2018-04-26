Priyanka Chopra Won't be a Bridesmaid at Meghan Markle's Wedding with Prince Harry

Actress Priyanka Chopra says she will not be a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding.However, the actress didn't clear the mystery whether she has been invited to the wedding or not.In an interview with people.com, Priyanka expressed her excitement about Harry and Markle's wedding. The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19."I'm super excited about her and her big day," Priyanka said.She added: "It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."Talking about Markle, the "Quantico" star said: "She's just a really real girl. She's a girl's girl. She's a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That's what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what's going to make her really stand out in this new life she's going to take on."Prince Harry and Markle started dating in July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017.