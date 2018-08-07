English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie is All the Fitness Motivation You Need
Priyanka Chopra is making sure nothing comes in the way of her workout sessions.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Reuters/ File photo
Amidst all the news about Priyanka Chopra responding to her engagement rumours with Nick Jonas and actor Salman Khan finally speaking on the subject of Chopra abruptly leaving Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat starring him in the lead, the Quantico star is making sure nothing comes in the way of her workout sessions.
In a recent photograph shared by the Baywatch actor on Instagram, Priyanka can be seen in an all black gym wear and a grey towel around her neck, clicking a selfie as she stands in front of a mirror. Seems like the Chopra clicked the picture before she hit off her session with her trainer at the gym. She captioned the image, "In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday (sic)."
Take a look.
While we all are aware of the hectic schedule Chopra has juggling between her professional commitments in India and the US, it is in many ways inspiring to see her not miss her workout routines.
