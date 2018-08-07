GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie is All the Fitness Motivation You Need

Priyanka Chopra is making sure nothing comes in the way of her workout sessions.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie is All the Fitness Motivation You Need
Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Reuters/ File photo
Loading...
Amidst all the news about Priyanka Chopra responding to her engagement rumours with Nick Jonas and actor Salman Khan finally speaking on the subject of Chopra abruptly leaving Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat starring him in the lead, the Quantico star is making sure nothing comes in the way of her workout sessions.

In a recent photograph shared by the Baywatch actor on Instagram, Priyanka can be seen in an all black gym wear and a grey towel around her neck, clicking a selfie as she stands in front of a mirror. Seems like the Chopra clicked the picture before she hit off her session with her trainer at the gym. She captioned the image, "In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday (sic)."

Take a look.



While we all are aware of the hectic schedule Chopra has juggling between her professional commitments in India and the US, it is in many ways inspiring to see her not miss her workout routines.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...