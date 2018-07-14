Priyanka Chopra's Best Style Moments With Beau Nick Jonas; See Pics

A post shared by A.L.C. (@alc_ltd) on Jun 22, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all over the news and social media for their mushy love and the oh-so stylish looks.It’s their effortless style that makes us swoon over them. Priyanka Chopra’s street style is experimental; the fashionista always has something interesting up her sleeve. And Nick Jonas isn’t any less in terms of his style. So, we are here to round up five top most fashionable and iconic looks of the two.Get ready to feel all the feels:1) Checkmate:Landing in Mumbai earlier in the month of June the duo took the opportunity to coordinate chic summery outfits. Both of them were spotted at a Mumbai eatery and look ultra stylish! Priyanka was dressed in A.L.C's gingham separetes. She rounded off the look with a leather top-handle white bag Stalvey and white heels from Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, Jonas complemented her look with a white Henley shirt, khaki chinos, and tanned oxfords.2) Oh, mauve!The Quantico actress and the hunky Jealous hit maker were photographed looking content as they landed at JFK airport in New York during mid-june.PeeCee tapped into her chic wardrobe to catch a flight, wearing billowy high-waisted pink trousers, a coordinating knit crop top, white heeled mules, a cream blazer, cat eye sunglasses, and a Tod’s snakeskin satchel. The singer, on the other hand, kept it casual in a ripped denim jacket, black tee, jeans, sneakers, and a baseball cap.They just looked like a legit couple.3) Traipsing Around Town:Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continued their whirlwind romance in New York City. The pair snuck out the backdoor after grabbing dinner at the Park Avenue Summer restaurant. For the rendezvous, Priyanka wore a silky blue ruffle slip dress with a white jacket slung over her shoulders along with a pair of black strappy heels and matched her outerwear with a white chain-link handbag from Bottega Veneta.Jonas, 25, followed closely behind in white slacks and a black athletic shirt from his own new collaboration collection JVXNJ4) Heating Up:The duo were also spotted going for a dinner date in LA. Priyanka's silky shirt bore a striking resemblance to Nick's edgy leather jacket. Throw in the prints on her shimmery midi skirt and his patterned button-down, and we've got ourselves a matching duo. PeeCee accessorised her outfit with a pair of strappy shoes and a statement mini handbag.5) Wedding Ready:Dressed in a dazzling champagne gold wrap dress, Indian actress Priyanka wore her hair in a neat, shoulder length style. Dressed in a smart dark navy suit over a black-button down shirt with white pumps, handsome Nick carried a gift, as the two walked to the venue in Atlantic City. Together, the two were a visual treat for their fans.6) Oh-So-Hot In the colour of love:Priyanka and Nick graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party and looked ravishing as ever. PeeCee donned an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number and was a pure vision in red. The saree was featured shimmering silver metallic borders paired with a spaghetti-strap blouse which was highly embellished. Priyanka kept it minimal with her jewellery and accentuated her look with red lip colour. Nick kept it rather classy in a sharp suit from Dolce & Gabbana. He opted for a V-neck coat paired with a white shirt and matching trousers.All we know for sure is the duo are redifining style as a couple.7)Winning the twinning game:The Quantico actress and beau Nick Jonas back in New York after their Mumbai stay, went for cycling in the city. The couple were seen twinning in white shirts. Priyanka wore a cropped top with blue denim shorts and Ysl white sneakers. Meanwhile, Nick wore a white shirt with black shorts and black shoes.Well, sometimes fashion can actually bring two people together!