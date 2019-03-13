Priyanka Chopra's Black Zimmermann Jumpsuit Will Burn a Hole in Your Pocket

American pop singer Nick Jonas never misses an opportunity to spoil his "wifey" Priyanka Chopra. As the actress has returned to her second home, Los Angeles, she was welcomed home with a brand new luxurious black Mercedes Maybach as Nick Jonas' band Jonas Brothers' latest track Sucker claimed the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100.Celebrating the occasion, Priyanka shared a heartwarming post on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, the power couple is seen holding champagne flutes and Nick also has the bottle in his hand while Priyanka carries their pooch, Diana, in her other arm.Apart from the ravishing Merc Maybach, we couldn't help but notice the Isn't It Romantic actor flaunting the latest trend in a black Zimmerman crepe buckle jumpsuit. The wide-leg tank jumpsuit, a linear design enhancing Priyanka's sleek figure and had a modern touch to it. The gold-tone buckles emphasize the ladder cut-out details down the sides.If you are already planning to take a cue from Priyanka's look, get ready to burn a hole in your pockets. The black Zimmerman jumpsuit is worth USD 530 which approx Rs.36,885. Having said that, the outfit is sure to make you look worth million dollars like Priyanka Chopra.She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !!" Chopra captioned the photos of them smiling and kissing in front of the new car. "Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.." (sic)A 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650 costs about USD 199,000. It would clearly surpass USD 200,000 if Nick customized it in any way, reports E! news.This is the first time the Jonas Brothers have hit the No. 1 spot on the coveted music chart. The group, consisting of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, initially appeared on the chart over 12 years go and had reached as far as the No. 5 slot with Burnin' Up in 2008.The song is more special for the Jonas family because it brought the Jonas brothers together six years after the band was dismantled. An emotional Nick wrote on Instagram, "This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard."