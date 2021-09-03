Priyanka Chopra's Bvlgari Mangalsutra Costs More Than Rs 3 Lakhs: Here's All You Need To Know About The Jewellery Piece

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been an iconic cover girl. The actress has been on the covers of the world’s most renowned magazines and often stirred buzz and controversy for her looks. However, this time around, it’s not her profile, but the jewellery she is wearing for her Vogue India cover that’s been the talk of the town.

In her latest photoshoot, Priyanka was seen wearing a Bvlgari mangalsutra. Yes, the celebrity favourite and renowned Roman jewellery brand Bvlgari recently launched its first-ever India inspired and exclusive to India jewellery statement piece - the Bvlgari Mangalsutra, with their global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Vogue photoshoot was the first occasion where the actress has showcased the minimal but beautiful statement piece.

The statement piece is set in 18ct yellow gold adorned with round black onyx inserts and paved diamonds. The modern Mangalsutra renders the traditional and sacred ornament a contemporary and stylish look and can be the perfect accessory for a modern bride. The pricing obviously is steep, and the official website says it costs around On the website, Rs 3,49,000.

Seeking inspiration from its roman roots along with thorough research, Bvlgari has carefully crafted this gorgeous one of a kind yellow gold necklace that is a perfect marriage between tradition and modernity. “Since we re-entered into India in 2014, we have been even more intrigued by the cultural traditions of India and the inherent role of jewellery. It took us several years to design our interpretation of the Mangalsutra for the modern Indian woman. This piece is often one of the most important pieces of jewellery she wears. While working hard to maintain its traditional appeal, we have worked closely with our team in India and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to ensure that it resonates with the lifestyles of the modern bride today- that she can wear from morning to night, every day and everywhere, pairing it with ease with Indian as well as western wear," said Mauro Di Roberto, Managing Director - Jewelry Business Unit at Bvlgari.

“Priyanka Chopra, our Global Brand Ambassador very much embodies this spirit; she is the epitome of the modern-day global citizen, yet very much in touch with her roots and traditions," he further added.

As the global ambassador for the brand, Chopra Jonas is all set to support the Roman high jewellery house in strengthening the brand’s outreach and message worldwide, with a particular focus on the themes of women empowerment, diversity and inclusion and philanthropy.

Speaking on her collaboration with Bvlgari as well as the new India exclusive piece, Priyanka said, “I have always admired and been fascinated by Bvlgari’s magnificent works of arts, so many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland. From the rare coloured gemstones used in Bvlgari’s timeless jewellery creations to the scented flowers which become the main ingredients of its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically over our love for India and the beauty it has to offer."

In response to the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 that hit her native country India, the actor, film producer, and NYT Best Selling Author created a fundraiser collaborating with the non-profit organization Give India to raise money for healthcare structures medical equipment, and vaccine support. The fundraiser raised USD 3 million, and Bvlgari participated with a significant contribution to support India and Priyanka’s endeavour.

(With Inputs From IANS)

