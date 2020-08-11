Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra's Memoir 'Unfinished' is Complete and is 'Coming Soon'

'Unfinished' is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of Priyanka Chopra, to be published by Penguin Random House India.

Updated:August 11, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday revealed that she has completed the final manuscript of her memoir, "Unfinished", and the book is set to come out soon.

"Unfinished" is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, to be published by Penguin Random House India.

Priyanka took to Twitter and said the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space.

"'Unfinished' is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon (sic)," she wrote.

Priyanka forayed into the entertainment industry at the age of 17 when she became Miss India and went on to win Miss World the following year.

Besides acting in several Bollywood movies such as Aitraaz, Barfi!, 7 Khoon Maaf and Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka earned acclaim for her work as Alex Parrish on ABC's show "Quantico", becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

She made her Hollywood debut as antagonist Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch and followed it up with A Kid Like Jake co-starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes.

Priyanka also had a supporting part in Todd Strauss-Schulson's comedy "Isn't It Romantic", which starred Rebel Wilson.

Last year she returned to Hindi cinema with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink.

The actor's future projects include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger, Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes, thriller series Citadel and much-anticipated Matrix 4.

Priyanka also has a production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she produces global TV and film content.

