Priyanka Chopra’s Mother was Worried About Actress' Studies After She was Crowned Miss World 2000

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, has shared some interesting details from the day. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a video in which a small bit is from the moment when she was declared the winner of the beauty pageant. In the rest of the video, she is seen sitting on a couch with her mother and the duo are reminiscing the day as they reveal some interesting memories.

The video begins with the moment where she is being crowned as the Miss World. A couple of seconds later, the mother-daughter duo are seen in the present day moment. During the course of the video, Madhu Chopra, her mother mentioned the stupidest thing that she said on stage to her daughter after she won the title.

Recollecting the moment, Madhu said, “I had tears streaming down my eyes. What's going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing – Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies.”

Soon after she revealed this, the two of them can be seen breaking into laughter. The then Miss World’s brother Siddharth Chopra too has put forward his view on sister’s win. In a video sharing the impact of her victory as Miss World, he said, “I remember at the Millennium Dome being on the stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me where I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

Captioning the nostalgia-filled video, the Miss World 2000 wrote, “Miss World, 2000 Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?”

Priyanka is currently in Berlin, Germany and reportedly shooting for The Matrix 4 there.